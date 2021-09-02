EVGA graphics card gets stuck while gaming – here’s why

During Amazon’s “New World” beta testing, EVGA’s RTX 3090 graphics card crashed. It is now clear why this happened.
The basics in brief
- In July, Amazon’s “New World” launched its closed beta — and the GPUs were destroyed.
- During testing, many EVGA’s Nvidia RTX 3090s ditched the ghost.
- It has now been announced that poor workmanship is to blame.
At the beginning of the beta test of “New World” by Amazon Not only did it pay a hefty fee for the graphics card. Nvidia partner EVGA’s RTX 3090s kit took the test In the strange and blessed temporal July. It is now clear that the game was not necessarily responsible for the failure.
Graphics card malfunction due to poor workmanship
The GPU manufacturer received about two dozen defective cards and was able to analyze the vulnerabilities. So it turns out that poor quality solder joints Cause of failure It was, as EVGA has already confirmed to “PCWorld.” However, the affected graphics cards are also early 2020 sales models.
It is still unknown how many models actually crashed, but it was less than one percent of GPUs sold. Even if the issue isn’t with the fans as expected, EVGA has provided an update for them to be on the safe side. Moreover, the company promised last July to replace any graphics card that had been “broken”.
