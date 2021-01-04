Mark Hamill “Speechless” after Ming-Na Wen praises the legend of Star Wars – Deadline

Mulan Symbol and The Mandalorian an actress Ming Na Wen She took to Twitter on New Years Eve for a tribute star Wars Legend Mark Hamill In the Disney + Emmy award-winning series after he made an unforgettable cameo in the Season 2 finale that is still on people’s minds.

Wen retweeted Hamill’s enthusiasm for seeing fan reactions to his appearances at the end of the season. She wrote, “I (and Luke) was an inspiration and a huge influence in my childhood and as an adult.” “Sharing a scene with you on themandalorian is really one of the most important events, not just in my career, but in my life. Thank you. 😍❤️ Your always fan, Ming-Na aka Fennec.”

Hamill replied with the same praise: “It happened literally speechless, other than saying: All the fun was mine, MingNa! Much❤️, Mar🐫themandalorian #YoureNotSoBadYourself.”

Related story “The Mandalorian” director Robert Rodriguez and Pepe Yoda get together for a Festive Educator Session

She replied, “I’ve arrived at Nirvana. I must say, this is cooler than when Steven Tyler poured red wine on my arms and wiped it with cocktail napkins at a party.”

Hamill appears as creator Luke Skywalker in the season finale The Mandalorian It is just one of several moments in the series that fueled fans’ enthusiasm. During the final credits, Wen’s Fennec appears by his side star Wars FF Boba Fett (Timoera Morrison). After the two take over Jabba the Hut mansion, a title card pops up that says: “The BOOK OF BOBA FETT…. December 2021.” Morrison and Wayne are scheduled to appear in the next tour The Boba Fett Book Which will be premiered in December 2021. Robert Rodriguez will work as executive producer alongside Favro and Dave Filoni. Who do you know? Perhaps Hamill will introduce another cameo alongside Wayne in rotation.