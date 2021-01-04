Wham’s last Christmas completes his 36-year journey to the top of the UK chart

Last Christmas, which was not yet better than No. 2, garnered 9.2 million streams on the latest frame. And I did so on its fourth anniversary George Michael the death. Wham co-founder Andrew Ridgley wrote on social media: “I’m happy, somewhat amazed, and profoundly happy that Wham!” It’s a fitting tribute to George’s songwriting genius and one of which he would be extremely proud and extremely cheerful. “

Now, “Last Christmas” can shed the unwanted title as the best-selling song in the UK that never reached # 1, with 1.9 million combined sales since its release. This record is being passed Maroon 5 Screening of “Moves Like Jagger” Christina Aguilera, Which has 1.55 million “pure” sales, the OCC reports. With Wham tops the number five, 28 holiday itineraries impact the top 40 tracks, including Jose Feliciano The classic “Velez Navidad” (BMG), which made its debut in the Top 40 list almost 50 years after its release. It comes to 44-40. In fact, every title in the Top 10 has a Christmas theme, except Little Mix Sweet Melody (RCA), above 20 to 9.

Christmas bells are still ringing on the official UK Albums chart, which it leads Michael Buble birthday (Reissue) blockbuster movies. birthday I rose 5–1 at Week 90 of the survey, for my fourth non-consecutive period at the top. Originally released in October 2011, birthday This week is postponed Taylor Swift forever (EMI), unchanged at # 2. The highest new entry on this week's chart is Playboi Carti's Billboard 200 leaders A full red lotta (Interscope). It is new at number 17 in the UK