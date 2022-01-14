The National Libraries of Taiwan and the United Kingdom Sign Memoranda of Understanding

(Photo: CNA Archive Image)

Taipei – January 14, 2021. The national libraries of Taiwan and the United Kingdom have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Representatives of Taiwan and UK libraries attended today’s signing ceremony.

Director-General of the National Taiwan Library Tseng Shu-hsien (曾) said the libraries will work together in various fields. This includes the digitization of the British National Library’s Chinese-language collection as well as joint research and organizing projects. In addition, a joint platform will be established for scholars from Taiwan and the United Kingdom. According to Tseng, the two national libraries actually worked together in 2013 and 2015.

Taiwan’s representative to the United Kingdom, Kelly Hsieh (謝 武) expressed the hope that the MoU would enhance Taiwan’s international academic vision.