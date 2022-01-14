Britain’s MI5 says a Chinese Communist Party woman is ‘looking for covert interference in British politics’

MI5 issued a cautionary allegation that Christine Cheng Kui Lee “acted secretly in coordination with the United Front Work Department (UFWD) of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)” and was “involved in political interference activities in the UK”. ”

“We believe the Confederation of Forces for Development is trying to covertly interfere in British politics by establishing links with established and emerging MPs across the political spectrum,” said an MI5 “interference alert” received by CNN on Thursday.

The warning also added that Lee “enabled the making of financial contributions to political parties, MPs, aspiring MPs and those seeking political office in the UK, including by facilitating donations to political institutions on behalf of foreign nationals”.

The UK company registry lists me as a British citizen.

MI5 said that although Lee said his activities in the UK were aimed at “representing the Chinese community in the UK and increasing diversity”, these activities “were carried out in secret coordination with the UFWD, funded by foreigners residing in China and Hong Kong . . . “ CNN asked Lee for comment but received no response. When CNN visited Lee’s offices on Thursday, it was empty and appeared that way for a while. A note on the door stated that the office was closed due to the pandemic. No one answered the door or the phone number displayed on the door and an email to the general office address provided was not answered. Ian Duncan Smith, a prominent British lawmaker and former leader of the ruling Conservative Party, rang alarm bells in Parliament on Thursday, saying that MI5 had warned House spokeswoman Lindsey Hoyle that a “Chinese government agent” was actively working to shut down “undermining” trials. Parliament. See also 60 years ago, Yuri Gagarin became the first man to orbit the Earth in space “This is a serious concern,” Duncan Smith said. MI5 said Li is closely associated with “individuals across the UK political spectrum, including through the now-defunct UK All-Party Chinese Parliamentary Group, and may seek to create other APPGs to advance the CCP’s agenda”. CNN has asked the Chinese Embassy in London for comment. Duncan Smith called Parliament to consider tightening security measures and deporting the Chinese agent in the face of the incident. Duncan Smith said he had heard that the person would not be deported and wondered why no further action had been taken against an “agent of a despot and despicable foreign power”. Duncan Smith is a vocal critic of the Chinese government. It was Punishment of Beijing last year For his comments on the treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang and their ban on entry to the country. Chinese companies and citizens are also prohibited from doing business with him. “It’s definitely not enough,” Duncan Smith said Thursday. MI5 said anyone contacted by Li should be aware of their affiliation with the Chinese state and should take it upon themselves to advance the CCP’s agenda in British politics and contact the Parliamentary Security Director if they “find a contact” worrisome or suspicious.