Hush! The international hit show finally begins on RTL: Sonja Zietlow directs…

Cologne

It can be a pleasure to watch someone lie when you know the truth yourself. The new reality crime show “Traitors – Trust no one!” It promises exactly that fun and has already captivated an audience of millions internationally. From September 20, every Wednesday, at 8:15 pm, the exciting appearance and reality game also starts on RTL. Across six episodes, viewers are kept in suspense by deception, suspicion, truth and lies. The ingredients: 16 celebrities who turn reality on their head in the game to get a treasure of silver worth up to €50,000. Sonja Zietlow will direct the new TV show.

The principle of the game “Traitors – trust no one!”: 16 famous people gather in a castle in France and the game begins. At the heart of the show, The Round Table, Sonja Zietlow chooses three traitors from among all the players who are blindfolded and so cannot see their selection. specified? Only TV viewers know the identity of the traitors and become omniscient observers in this slick thriller of manipulation and deception.

From now on, the three traitors play a clever game of confusion to their advantage. In each episode, they eliminate a fellow player, called a loyalist. But be careful: they, too, can be exposed and banished by the Saviors.

+++ First trailer on demand +++

The original “De Verraders” celebrated its successful TV premiere in the Netherlands in 2021. It has been successfully licensed in 25 TV markets around the world and is one of the fastest growing entertainment programs in the world. Reality has achieved excellent results in countries such as the USA, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Spain.

Double Episode will be available on RTL+ from September 13th, after which a new episode will air every week. “Traitors – don’t trust anyone!” Produced by TOWER on behalf of RTL in France. The global rights holder is All3Media International.

Original content from: RTL Television GmbH, transmitted by aktuell news