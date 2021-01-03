Dorit Kimsley weighs in in Hilaria Baldwin’s accent drama

Dorit Kimsley feels about the besieged Hilary Baldwin, After her accent was checked In the past.

Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 44, sparked the latest controversy over the 36-year-old Baldwin, who is currently embroiled in a Hispanic heritage scandal.

“I feel bad for what she’s going through in the press at the moment. I don’t think she deserves it,” Kemsley said Saturday in her Instagram story.

“I went through a lot of scrutiny about the way I spoke, I learned to ignore all the noise but at first it was really painful. I’m sure all of this backlash was rough for her.”

Kemsley added while not knowing Alec Baldwin’s wife personally, she is looking forward to her comeback on social media.

I don’t know her but I’ve been following her for years and I hope she will be back on social media soon, Kemsley wrote.

The Bravo star added that she hopes the online trolls will return in the new year.

“I would love to see less trolling and bullying on social media in 2021. If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” concluded Kimsley.

Recently, Baldwin She defended her capricious Spanish accent, He also admitted that he was born in Boston as Hillary, not Mallorca, Spain, like Hilaria.

“There were some questions about where I was born, I was born in Boston … I spent some of my childhood in Boston, some of my childhood in Spain, my family, my brother, my father, my nephew, and everyone ended up there in Spain now, I’m here,” he said. Baldwin in a video on Instagram last week.

Kemsley, who joined the cast of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in Season 7, addressed questions about her own accent. In a 2017 interview with Bravo’s Daily Dish.

“I think the way I speak is probably a mixture of many things. Kimley said of her husband Paul Kimsley, also known as PK, that I am married first and foremost, to a British who has a very strong London accent, and I am sure some of his perceptions have … Turned on me.

“My parents are not Americans. I was born in America. I spent a great amount of time, almost 10 years, going and forth to Europe,” she added at the time.