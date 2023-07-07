Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Content + Booster Course Date Selected – Wave 5

A few weeks ago, the first trailer for the next DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was shown as part of the live conference. Now the specific content is as clear as the release date.

The Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe enters a new round next week. Then, on July 12, 2023, Nintendo Wave 5 DLC for Funracer will be released on the Switch as part of the pass.

After the live conference trailer gave our first glimpse of the new content, it’s now clear what you can expect in the bonus content. Not only will there be three new characters on board, but also eight courses – including a brand new track with the Squeaky Clean Sprint.

The three new drivers are Petey Piranha, Wigler and Kamick. The first appeared in Mario Kart: Double Dash!! An appearance as Wigler was last seen behind the wheel in Mario Kart 7. Kamek, meanwhile, is one of the playable characters in the mobile Mario Kart Tour spin-off, but was previously represented in Mario Kart 64.

The last Booster Course Pass DLC was released in March. At the time, there was also a brand new course on Yoshi’s Island and a returning rider on Perdue. Following the July release, the sixth and final downloadable content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available in the program through the end of 2023.