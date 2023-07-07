Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown: The first game will be revealed next week

The venerable racing game series returns with Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. On July 12, publisher Nacon and development studio KT Racing invite you to the online event TDU Connect. Then there should be the first gameplay material to see the much-delayed title.

TDU Connect will take place on July 12, 2023 at 7 PM (CEST) On the YouTube channel of the publisher Nacon detained.

As part of TDU Connect, the first gameplay images for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will be posted. Alain Jarneau, Creative Director at KT Racing, will present the new edition of the competition to the community and invite racing fans from all over the world to immerse themselves in the elite world of motorsport, lifestyle and luxury. In addition to the new photos, other surprises will be shown during the 30-minute event. Nacon and KT Racing

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is in development for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. The game was originally supposed to be released in September 2022, but has been delayed. No new release date has been announced. But Nacone’s latest quarterly report points to a publication Only in 2024 there. But the official site is We’re talking about the year 2023.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is set on a 1:1 scale replica of Hong Kong Island, where players organize themselves into one of two clans and compete in the ‘Solar Crown’ competition. Luxury does not only play a central role in vehicles of brands such as Bugatti, Ferrari, Koenigsegg and Lamborghini. Purchased sports cars can be viewed and modified at the “Solar Hotel”.