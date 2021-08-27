World

Mallorca: Swimmers discover giant jellyfish in the water

August 27, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/5

    This giant jellyfish called “Rhizostoma luteum” has been seen by several people in Mallorca in the past few days.

  • 2/5

    Here, in the water in front of the beach «Des Trence», the swimmers discovered the animal first.

  • 4/5

    Swimmers were also surprised by the rare marine animal on Palma Beach. Giant jellyfish are found all over the world, but they do not threaten human life.

  • 5/5

    A year ago, divers discovered this jellyfish in Italy. It is a rare species that has only been seen twice.

On the east coast of Mallorca, swimmers make a strange discovery: on the beach of Platja S Trenc, a large jellyfish of 60 cm is swimming in the water, reports Mallorca-Magazine. Not an isolated case: several people have discovered animals in the past few days in Palma Bay on Cala Plava Beach.

The weight of the giant jellyfish with the Latin name “Rhizostoma luteum” can reach 40 kilograms. So far, very little research has been done on the rare giant jellyfish, Anthony Grau, director general of fisheries and marine environment, told the paper.

READ  Minimum 15 percent tax - G20 finance ministers decide on global tax reform - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *