Mallorca: Swimmers discover giant jellyfish in the water

1/5 This giant jellyfish called “Rhizostoma luteum” has been seen by several people in Mallorca in the past few days.

2/5 Here, in the water in front of the beach «Des Trence», the swimmers discovered the animal first.



4/5 Swimmers were also surprised by the rare marine animal on Palma Beach. Giant jellyfish are found all over the world, but they do not threaten human life.

5/5 A year ago, divers discovered this jellyfish in Italy. It is a rare species that has only been seen twice.

On the east coast of Mallorca, swimmers make a strange discovery: on the beach of Platja S Trenc, a large jellyfish of 60 cm is swimming in the water, reports Mallorca-Magazine. Not an isolated case: several people have discovered animals in the past few days in Palma Bay on Cala Plava Beach.

The weight of the giant jellyfish with the Latin name “Rhizostoma luteum” can reach 40 kilograms. So far, very little research has been done on the rare giant jellyfish, Anthony Grau, director general of fisheries and marine environment, told the paper.

Great, but not life threatening

The marine animal is found all over the world, including between the Iberian Peninsula and Africa. Giant jellyfish were first discovered in the Strait of Gibraltar in 1837. After that they went for a long time. Only since 2013 a huge jellyfish has been seen occasionally.