Animal rescue in Kabul – Documents from animal rights activists are not accepted

August 28, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Paul Farthing tried to evacuate 150 dogs and cats.

    Due to the loss of documents, authorities denied access to the animal rights activist.

    The former British soldier established an animal shelter in Kabul.

    Since the Taliban came to power, Farthing has wanted the animals and his staff out of the country.

The scenes in Kabul are horrific. After Thursday’s attacks near the airport, the city has fallen into greater chaos than before. In the midst of this drama, Paul Farthing, founder of an animal shelter in Kabul, tries to get his staff and animals to safety.

The ex-soldier had previously launched a Twitter campaign to be able to drive more than 150 cats and dogs from the shelter. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace initially refused. He said that people have priority. In the end he succumbed to public pressure.

