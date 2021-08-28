Animal rescue in Kabul – Documents from animal rights activists are not accepted

1/5 Paul Farthing tried to evacuate 150 dogs and cats.

2/5 Due to the loss of documents, authorities denied access to the animal rights activist.



4/5 The former British soldier established an animal shelter in Kabul.

5/5 Since the Taliban came to power, Farthing has wanted the animals and his staff out of the country.

The scenes in Kabul are horrific. After Thursday’s attacks near the airport, the city has fallen into greater chaos than before. In the midst of this drama, Paul Farthing, founder of an animal shelter in Kabul, tries to get his staff and animals to safety.

The ex-soldier had previously launched a Twitter campaign to be able to drive more than 150 cats and dogs from the shelter. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace initially refused. He said that people have priority. In the end he succumbed to public pressure.

The Americans are responsible

However, Farthing’s attempt to get to a plane at the airport with about 70 employees and animals on board failed on Thursday. The British lacked the documents that would guarantee him passage to the plane.

Farthing blames the Americans. He says they blocked his mission BBC. Biden changed exit guidelines two hours before the planned departure. That’s why he didn’t have the lost documents in his possession.

Chaos in Kabul

In an interview with the TV presenter, Farthing describes the situation in Kabul. Everyone around us was the Taliban. They shot in the air. Someone fired a full load of rounds from his AK-47 next to the window of our bus, where we had women and children.”

When Farthing wanted to escape with the bus passengers, they were met with tear gas. It was terrible.

Departure unlikely

Defense Secretary Wallace said the British rescue mission should end on Friday. It now seems more than doubtful whether animal rights activist Farthing, his staff and his animals will still be able to leave the country before the end of the US military operation on August 31. “I can’t do anything. The staff told me it was time for me to leave. They don’t think a foreigner is welcome here,” he said.