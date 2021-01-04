A Malaysian court ruled the death of Nora Koren in “bad faith”

In August 2019, the body of 15-year-old Nora Ann Koren, who was suffering from learning disabilities, was found in a valley near the Dusun Resort, where her family was staying in Seremban, about 70 kilometers (44 miles) south of the Malaysian capital. . .

On Monday, Coroner Court in Seremban closed the investigation, saying there was insufficient evidence to suggest fraud.

Police had previously ruled this out, but her family questioned the results and said they had never left them voluntarily before.

Malaysia opened an investigation into the death in August at the family’s request, with procedures pouring in online due to coronavirus restrictions.