Every second COVID hospital patient in Wuhan after one year with long-term consequences

August 27, 2021
    Wuhan in January 2020 after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that should hit the world.

    The Chinese authorities have set up huge field hospitals to treat Covid patients.

    According to a Chinese study, of the first 1,300 cases admitted to hospital, each patient still had long-term complications.

    Accordingly, health systems around the world will have to adapt to provide long-term support to Covid-19 patients.

Even a year after they became ill, about half of patients hospitalized with MERS still had long-term consequences. This says a new study of the first cases in Wuhan.

So the authors of the Chinese study, which appeared Friday in “The Lancet,” called for better consideration of the long-term effects of the disease. One in three patients still had shortness of breath even after a year.

