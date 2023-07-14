Lionel Messi feels “prepared” for his American adventure

Messi fans are waiting for his arrival to Inter Miami Inter Miami supporters await the arrival of Lionel Messi. Fans of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner can’t wait for the world champions Argentina to arrive. 07/14/2023

Lionel Messi is expected to be officially unveiled at Inter Miami on Sunday. The Argentine is already talking about the new chapter in his career. He feels good about the decision.

Superstar Lionel Messi is looking forward to his new football adventure in the USA. The world champion said in an interview with the Argentine TV station Televisión Pública shortly before his official presentation as a new player for the American club Inter Miami, which was expected on Sunday: “I am fine, we are happy with the decision we made.” . He was “ready and willing” to take on “the new challenge, the new change.”

Even if the level of play in Major League Soccer does not keep pace with that of the major European leagues, the 36-year-old does not want to end his career comfortably there. “Going to the United States does not change my attitude and mentality,” said Messi. There will also try to “perform at the highest level”.

Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami in the United States. dpa

Show at Peckham Club on Sunday

According to media reports, the Argentine has already arrived in his new home in Florida after vacationing in the Bahamas. On Sunday, MLS club Inter Miami is planning an event called “The Unveil” (reveal), where the world-class soccer player in the colors of Inter Miami is to be seen for the first time. Messi himself announced his free transfer to former international club David Beckham in early June. His contract with French champions Paris Saint-Germain has expired.

As usual, Messi did not want to answer the question of when he would end his career. “I don’t know when it’s time. I don’t think about it, I think about it from day to day.” After winning the long-awaited World Cup title in Qatar at the end of last year, he just couldn’t stop: “It’s time to enjoy it.”

dpa