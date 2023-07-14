Boris Becker presents his fashion store – amazing location

Heidelberg 24 sports More sports

from: Marco Buselman

is divided

Boris Becker now sells clothes bearing his name. When the 55-year-old introduced his new boutique on Instagram, his fans noticed one detail in particular:

Perhaps Boris Becker would like to be at Wimbledon right now, where one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world is currently taking place. In the context of his early release from a London prison last year, the 55-year-old is not currently allowed to visit Great Britain.

family name Boris Becker old 55 years old place of birth adhesion parents Elvira Bisch and Karl-Heinz Becker

New hairstyle: Boris Becker presents his fashion boutique in Istanbul

“Unfortunately, I can’t be at Wimbledon,” Becker explains in a new Instagram video on Friday (July 7). Instead, the tennis legend is currently in Istanbul, visiting his new fashion store that sells clothes bearing his name.

“You may not be able to play tennis like Boris Becker, but now you can dress like him,” Becker wrote below the post in which he walks into the store dressed in style. Also striking: Baker appears with a particularly short haircut, which does not go unnoticed by his more than 300,000 followers.

Boris Becker with a new haircut: Fans are divided

“Dear Boris, what have you done with your hair? It makes you look older than you are,” says one user. Another person, on the other hand, loves the new look: “Wow, Unknown. But you look great. Very old, but nice and new. Another fan sees it similarly: “Boris now has light hair…. Suits you.”

Boris Becker and His Turbulent Life: Women, Scandals, Successes View photo gallery

In the video message, Boris Becker also mentions that he won his first Wimbledon final exactly 38 years ago, on July 7, 1985, at the age of 17. Recently, however, Leimener has been (as is often the case) in the public eye because of his private life. The reason for this was his wife Lily, who made serious allegations against him in an interview. (mab)