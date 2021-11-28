Lindsay Lohan is happier than ever! Addressed the “Girls Club” actress

Lindsay Lohan couldn’t be happier! Not only is she finally back in front of the camera – she’s also engaged to her boyfriend, Bader Shammas!

Dubai United Arab Emirates) – Actress “Girls Club – Barb” Lindsey Lohan (35) Couldn’t be happier now! Not only is she finally back in front of the camera – she’s also engaged to her boyfriend, Bader Shammas!

Lindsay Lohan (35 years old) said yes! She announced the happy news on Instagram. (Archive Photo) © Arthur Mola / Invision / AP / dpa



“My love. My life. My family. My future.”

With these words, the 35-year-old announced the good news Sunday afternoon on her Instagram account and shared a series of photos of the smiling couple and Luhan holding her sparkling ring into the camera.

Only at the beginning of the year was the relationship between the lovebirds revealed by insiders close to the actress.

This was given to the British tabloid magazine the sun On the contrary, the bond between the two is incredibly strong.

“She’s been with him for about two years.”

Even then, it was already clear that the two would one day go to the altar: “The two are going to get married at some point. She’s 34. It’s only a matter of time.”

In addition, Badr is a constant support in the lives of 35-year-olds and will make them happier than ever. “He’s an honest man. He’s not an actor and he’s not in the entertainment business.” Instead, he was managing the money.

Despite the public announcement, Lohan has kept her relationship with the young man largely secret – until now.