Ranking – they are the largest insurance companies in Europe

Europe’s four largest insurance groups have remained untouched during the pandemic. This is evidenced by the annual ranking of the Spanish financial and insurance group Mapfre, which ranks itself in eleventh place. subordinate The largest Swiss insurance company Zurich Right behind the top 3 countries in Europe axaAnd Allianz And general I have been.

The first change was made directly behind Zurich, where the German change is now Talanx instead of precaution Queues. With the exception of Zurich, the entire top ten comes from major countries such as France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Difficult business for life insurance companies

The study authors also wrote that insurance companies suffered from the pandemic in 2020, with life insurance companies hit hardest. In addition, the largest insurance groups had to part with much fewer feathers than the slightly smaller ones. The top five lost 1.2 percent of their premium volume compared to the year before the pandemic 2019. On the other hand, the top fifteen as a whole, on the other hand, are close to 5 percent.

Calculated in euros, Zurich suffered a 1.5 percent drop compared to the previous fiscal year. In dollars, where the group accounts, there was a small 0.3 percent increase, due to “momentum in the non-life region,” Mabfer wrote.

(hzi/gku)

This article first appeared on handelszeitung.ch with the title: “Zurich Insurance is the fourth largest insurance company in Europe”