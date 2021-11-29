Speech to Afghan Citizens – Taliban Prime Minister Breaks His Silence – News

The current head of the Taliban government addressed the people of his country for the first time with an audio message.

Mullah Muhammad Hassan, who was elected prime minister of Afghanistan nearly three months ago, called on Athond to be grateful to the Taliban regime.

The Prime Minister said that the Taliban is not responsible for the current economic crisis in Afghanistan. Instead, the previous US-backed government is to blame.

The recorded audio message of Mullah Ashvand was broadcast on state television on Saturday evening. And the head of the Taliban government has previously been criticized for not speaking in official meetings.

The central bank reserve funds should be released

In his speech, Mullah Ashvand said that the Taliban fulfilled their promises by continuing their fight against foreign forces until an Islamic government is formed and the country is stabilized.

He claimed that starvation, unemployment and rising prices existed in the country before the Taliban came to power. The economic crisis could be resolved if about $9 billion of Afghan Central Bank reserves, most of which were parked in the United States, were released.

Millions of Afghans are without income

In mid-August, the hardline Islamist Taliban movement occupied the Afghan capital, Kabul, and seized power after the withdrawal of international NATO forces. Then they formed a transitional government with Mullah Muhammad Hassan Ashvand as the current prime minister. Millions of Afghans have since lost their main source of income. United Nations agencies warn of a humanitarian crisis in the country.

The international community has called on the regime to form a largely representative government and to respect human and women’s rights. Ashund said his government was open to all and that women’s rights were respected. But in the current government, more than 90 percent of government officials belong to one ethnic group. In addition, no woman is involved.