December 29, 2023

Lernidee is growing its Canada program

Jordan Lambert December 29, 2023 1 min read

Lernidee Erlebnisreisen announces a significant expansion of the Canada program for the coming year.

Lernidi recently significantly expanded its capacity for tours in Canada – among others to replace the loss of business with the Trans-Siberian Railway. Now the tour operator has extended its Canada program to 2024.

For the first time, a transcontinental route from the Atlantic (Halifax) to the Pacific (Vancouver) is available for booking. As Lernidee continues, the Northwest Passage stands out when it comes to cruises. A new guided e-bike tour from Niagara Falls to Quebec is also available to book – first.

More on this

Claudia Umscheid, Canada Expert at Lernidee: “A two-week tour of Canada's uncharted north with Hudson's Bay Express, leaving only March 7, 2024 with a few destinations left.”

Canada Showcase Europe: This is how Hamburg became a Canadian province

Guests travel to the region of the Northern Lights with the Hudson Bay Express, the highlights of the Rocky Mountains on a Western Canada cruise with Skeena, Alaska and the Yukon or the Gold Rush on the Trans-Canadian Railway, more than 4,000 miles from the Atlantic to the Pacific – newly introduced to Vancouver on the Lernidee Halifax.

In the coming years, the organizer intends to offer not only regular trains but also a special train on the continental route. In this context, collaboration with Canadian railway companies and Destination Canada continues.

More on this

Welcome to Destination Days Canada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Maine keeps Trump out of primary

December 29, 2023 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Team Canada – HC Davos ticker and on TV

December 28, 2023 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

But there is no quick end to the metric system in GB

December 28, 2023 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

5 min read

Not every supposed northern light is true aurora

December 29, 2023 Faye Stephens
4 min read

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair was keen for Wimbledon Football Club to move to Belfast

December 29, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

PlayStation 3: The console still has millions of users

December 29, 2023 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Generation Z defines the middle class differently than previous generations

December 29, 2023 Esmond Barker