Lernidee is growing its Canada program

Lernidee Erlebnisreisen announces a significant expansion of the Canada program for the coming year.
Lernidi recently significantly expanded its capacity for tours in Canada – among others to replace the loss of business with the Trans-Siberian Railway. Now the tour operator has extended its Canada program to 2024.
For the first time, a transcontinental route from the Atlantic (Halifax) to the Pacific (Vancouver) is available for booking. As Lernidee continues, the Northwest Passage stands out when it comes to cruises. A new guided e-bike tour from Niagara Falls to Quebec is also available to book – first.
Claudia Umscheid, Canada Expert at Lernidee: “A two-week tour of Canada's uncharted north with Hudson's Bay Express, leaving only March 7, 2024 with a few destinations left.”
Canada Showcase Europe: This is how Hamburg became a Canadian province
Guests travel to the region of the Northern Lights with the Hudson Bay Express, the highlights of the Rocky Mountains on a Western Canada cruise with Skeena, Alaska and the Yukon or the Gold Rush on the Trans-Canadian Railway, more than 4,000 miles from the Atlantic to the Pacific – newly introduced to Vancouver on the Lernidee Halifax.
In the coming years, the organizer intends to offer not only regular trains but also a special train on the continental route. In this context, collaboration with Canadian railway companies and Destination Canada continues.
