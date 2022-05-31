Duchess Megan: Her return to the UK “nervous” her

Fear of your own family: In view of the upcoming celebrations of Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee, the Duchess Megan must be very anxious to meet again with the royal family in Great Britain.

Duchess Megan, 40, is not surprisingly a little worried about her upcoming visit to London this week. After all, this is Meghan’s first appearance in public with Queen Elizabeth, 96, Prince Charles, 73, and Prince William, since stepping down as senior member of the royal family in January 2020. 39, and will be monitored by Go and every step they take.

All eyes on Prince Harry and the Duchess of Megan



However, this will not be the Queen’s first visit. Prince Harry, 37, and his wife met his grandmother on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in April. Returning to the 70th anniversary of the British monarchy would be completely different and more exciting than stopping in person for a while. Although it has been said that Harry and Megan will step back from the celebrations and, for example, will not stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, they are sure to attract attention. Precisely because they try to be the center of attention, everyone takes a closer look.

Megan is afraid to come back to England



But above all personal moments Meghan has to worry. This is the first time Megan has met with other royal families after a defamatory interview with 68-year-old Oprah Winfrey, who has been accused of racism. Experts have often said that William and Charles in particular blame their sister-in-law and daughter-in-law for the difficult relationship between them and Harry.

Writer Duncan Larcombe British “OK!” Megan told the magazine she was “nervous”: “It could be incredibly nervous for Megan. I can imagine her coming back for some reason.” Duncan believes Megan is using the presence of her two children, Archie, 3, and Lilliput, 11 months, as “a good distraction” from serious conversations with the royal family. Everything revolves around children and no one dares to raise problematic issues in front of them.

