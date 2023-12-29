Maine keeps Trump out of primary

Washington/Augusta. Maine has now become the second US state to exclude former US President Donald Trump from the White House primary. The responsible ministry in Augusta announced this on Twitter earlier Thursday evening via texting service X.

Secretary of State Shanna Bellows, whose role includes elections, concluded in a statement that the former president's primary election application was “invalid.” According to the constitutional amendment, Trump is “unfit to be president”. Accordingly, those who incite “rebellion” against the constitution are excluded from the election.

Bellows wants Trump out of Maine's primary race

Bellows is the first election official to unilaterally disqualify a presidential candidate from a primary election under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. Trump's campaign team announced that it would take action against the decision.

Bellows wrote in a 34-page report that he did not come to his conclusion lightly. “I understand that no Secretary of State prohibits a presidential candidate from participating in an election under Section Three of the 14th Amendment. But I also know that no presidential candidate has ever participated in a rebellion.

Storming the Capitol

Trump supporters storm the Capitol building in Washington on January 6, 2021. Congress met there to formally confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election. Trump fired up his supporters during an earlier speech. As a result of the riots, five people died.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US capital, where lawmakers are set to certify the victory of President-elect Joe Biden in November's election.

Based on these events, various plaintiffs in various US states are attempting to remove Trump's name from the ballot for the 2024 presidential election. The 77-year-old wants to go back to the White House for Republicans. It can be assumed that the question of his participation in the elections will ultimately have to be clarified by the Supreme Court, the highest court in the country.

Colorado also removes Trump from the ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled last week that Trump is unfit to be president because of his role in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and therefore cannot participate in the primary.

However, the American Center for Law and Justice appealed the decision on behalf of the Colorado Republican Party. The Colorado Supreme Court has stayed its decision pending resolution of the issue. Secretary of State Bellows in Maine put his decision on hold for now.

RND/AP/dpa