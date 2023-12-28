Team Canada – HC Davos ticker and on TV

Live ticker
Canada – Davos
Partubis – Kalpa 2:1
Umbri-Piota didn't get any shooting help from Calpa Cuobio in the Spengler Cup. Finns lost 1:2 to Bardubice. Thanks to the second victory, the Czechs qualified directly for Saturday's semi-finals as winners of the Doriani group. Ambri Frulunda will face Gothenburg in the quarterfinals on Friday at 3:10 p.m.
decisive victory.Video: SRF
In the match between Bardubice and Kalpa, all goals came in the final third. Tomas Johorna followed up with an own goal to make it 2-1 in the 58th minute. Goalie Milan Klosek was considered an assistant. The Finns still had an answer to ex-Davos player Robert Kaushal's 1-0 lead (42nd) – Alexi Clemetti equalized with a deflection off the power play in the 49th minute.
Summary of the game.Video: SRF
Portubis – Calpa Cuobio 2:1 (0:0, 0:0, 2:1)
Davos. 6267 visitors (sold out). SR Stryker/Harliman, Lederer/Stadler.
Gates: 42. Kausal (Ruddle, Johorna) 1-0. 49. Clemetti (Sissons, Pitkanen/Exempt Walla) 1:1. 58. Johorna (Klosek) 2:1.
Punishment: 11 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Dvorak) plus playing time (Dvorak), against Bardubice, 4 times 2 minutes against Calpa Kuopio.
(nih/sda)
The Spengler Cup: Images of the Past
Are you a true ice hockey fan? This is how you feel about the stadium at home.
Video: Watson
You may also be interested in:
Even during his school days, Zion Williamson was considered a phenomenon because of his stature. In the NBA, his weight isn't just an advantage — it's now costing him a lot of money.
Now Zion Williamson is threatened with losing a lot of money. The 23-year-old managed to play in just 29 of 82 games last season — significantly less than the 60 required by his contract — and his team is allowed to release him from his contract, which runs through 2028, in the summer of 2025. Williamson will lose $126 million.
“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”
More Stories
But there is no quick end to the metric system in GB
These teams are the winning teams in Canada
Conor Penn Boxing in America again!