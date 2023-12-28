December 29, 2023

Team Canada – HC Davos ticker and on TV

Jordan Lambert December 28, 2023 2 min read

Umbri-Piota didn't get any shooting help from Calpa Cuobio in the Spengler Cup. Finns lost 1:2 to Bardubice. Thanks to the second victory, the Czechs qualified directly for Saturday's semi-finals as winners of the Doriani group. Ambri Frulunda will face Gothenburg in the quarterfinals on Friday at 3:10 p.m.

In the match between Bardubice and Kalpa, all goals came in the final third. Tomas Johorna followed up with an own goal to make it 2-1 in the 58th minute. Goalie Milan Klosek was considered an assistant. The Finns still had an answer to ex-Davos player Robert Kaushal's 1-0 lead (42nd) – Alexi Clemetti equalized with a deflection off the power play in the 49th minute.

Portubis – Calpa Cuobio 2:1 (0:0, 0:0, 2:1)
Davos. 6267 visitors (sold out). SR Stryker/Harliman, Lederer/Stadler.
Gates: 42. Kausal (Ruddle, Johorna) 1-0. 49. Clemetti (Sissons, Pitkanen/Exempt Walla) 1:1. 58. Johorna (Klosek) 2:1.
Punishment: 11 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Dvorak) plus playing time (Dvorak), against Bardubice, 4 times 2 minutes against Calpa Kuopio.

The Spengler Cup: Images of the Past

1/15

The Spengler Cup: Images of the Past

1966: Against a beautiful mountain backdrop, Davos (in light jersey) lost 1:10 against Dukla Jihlava.

Source: photopress archive / str

