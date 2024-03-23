'Kate, you're not alone': Cancer diagnosis shakes Britain to the core

There is currently only one topic in the British media: Princess Kate's cancer. Perhaps the world now understands why it was silent for so long, as The Sun wrote. The Archbishop of Canterbury is praying for the 42-year-old.

British Princess Kate also received support from the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church after announcing her cancer diagnosis. The Archbishop of Canterbury said: “I take this opportunity to pay tribute to her for her optimism in the face of such difficult news, and I am pleased to hear that she feels stronger every day.” Justin Welbyamong other things Instagram with. The Church of England also issued a prayer for Kate following Kate's announcement.

Meanwhile, Welby called on people to respect their privacy. “Please join me in my prayers for the Royal Family as they deal with this private matter,” he said on Friday evening. “I would ask people to respect their privacy during this time.”

“Kate, you're not alone.”

After weeks of speculation about her health, Kate addressed the public in a video message. She underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January. Kate said that tests conducted after the operation revealed the presence of cancer. On the advice of her medical team, she is now receiving chemotherapy as a preventive measure.

However, the announcement left the UK in deep shock. All British newspapers talk on their front page about the fate of the popular princess. “Kate, you're not alone,” The Sun newspaper wrote in a headline. It was “very comforting” to hear that Kate was feeling a little better again. Perhaps the world now understands why there were so many secrets surrounding her operation in January.

'A very difficult time'

For the British, this was the second bad news from the royal family after King Charles III. At the beginning of February, he announced that he had cancer. He also said on Friday evening that he was “proud” of Kate, who showed “courage” by announcing her cancer diagnosis. With Charles III. The cancer was discovered in January during a hospital stay due to a benign enlargement of the prostate. The 75-year-old is undergoing treatment and is currently postponing his public engagements.

Prince Harry, who was at odds with his family, and his wife, Meghan, also wished his sister-in-law “health and recovery” after the news was announced. “We wish Kate and her family health and recovery, and hope they can do so in privacy and peace,” the couple, who live in California, said in a statement on Friday.

Commentators praised the natural way in which Kate, while sitting on a park bench in front of the camera, informed her compatriots about her illness. British royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said: “A lot of people will be moved by the way she carried herself in this recording.” “But there is no doubt that this is a very difficult time for the institution of the monarchy.”