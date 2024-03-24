Prince William does not want to meet Prince Harry

the Royal family
Updated February 7, 2024 at 10:05 AM
© EPA
Prince Harry traveled from California to the United Kingdom immediately after his father's cancer diagnosis was announced. However, there should be no meeting with his brother William.
As reported by many British media.
On this occasion, Charles appeared in public for the first time after his illness became known. Smile with Camilla for royal fans. Were fans hoping that Prince Harry and…
According to internal sources linked to “People” magazine. And “the sun” As we talked about, William himself currently has a lot to do: in addition to his father, who has cancer, he is also taking care of his wife, Duchess Kate. She also recently had to undergo abdominal surgery.
Prince Harry would like to meet his brother
According to the Daily Mail, Harry would have liked to meet his brother, but instead he spent the night in a London hotel.
It was also said that Prince William should now return to his next royal duties He was sidelined for nearly two weeks due to his wife being hospitalized. Some of the medals are scheduled to be awarded in the morning at Windsor Castle and a fundraising gala in the evening in London on Wednesday 7 February.
Given the recent developments surrounding his father, his return to public duties is likely to be more difficult than comfortable. It is likely that he now has many appointments to attend to as heir to the throne and representative of his father.
It is currently unknown how long Prince Harry will remain in the United Kingdom and when he will return to the United States to be with his wife, Duchess Meghan, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. (ee/spot/pac)
Sources used:
© 1&1 Mail & Media/Spot on News
“This is how the editorial team works“It teaches you when and what we report bugs, how we handle bugs and where our content comes from. When reporting, we adhere to guidelines Journalism Trust Initiative.
Teaser image: © Getty Images/Justin Setterfield
“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”
More Stories
'Kate, you're not alone': Cancer diagnosis shakes Britain to the core
Veronica Ferris: role in an American thriller with Gary Oldman | entertainment
American star Shannen Doherty has stage 4 cancer: “I don’t want to die”