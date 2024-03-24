Harry's journey home raises questions

Prince Harry travels to England to support his father after he was diagnosed with cancer. This now raises some pressing questions.

The person who Charles III. Who will be by your side these days is Prince Harry. The 39-year-old has not announced exactly when he will arrive in his home country. There is only talk of its arrival in the “coming days”. However, he will have to do without his wife, Megan. The Duchess of Sussex will remain at her home in Montecito, California, with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. This was reported by the BBC, among other things, citing its spokesman.

“Maybe his father’s illness will finally lead to reconciliation.”

He also said that the Duke had personally spoken to his father about his cancer diagnosis. According to royal expert Jenny Bond, who has worked for the BBC as a royal correspondent for 14 years, this could be the beginning of a reconciliation between Prince Harry and key members of the royal family.

Speaking to Sky News, she said: “This is a very shocking start to the New Year for the entire royal family – and now Harry is back.” According to the expert, this could mean a “blessing in disguise”: “Maybe his father’s illness will finally lead to the reconciliation that we have all been talking about for what seems like an eternity.”

For years there have been reports about how tense the relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family is. Prince Harry moved to the United States with his wife, Meghan, in 2020, and the couple then attacked the royals in interviews, a Netflix documentary, and Harry's memoirs. See also US Presidential Election 2024: A stuttering start for DeSantis

This crack was now being used as an indicator that Harry's sudden return home was an alarming omen. According to the tagline: When Charles's son arrives, things look bad for the 75-year-old king. But there is currently no evidence of this. On the contrary: according to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, King Charles III has cancer. Recognized early. Rapid treatment can now be performed with increased chances of success.

Where could Harry be staying – and will he visit Kate?

For Harry, very practical questions now arise. Among other things, how and where he can stay in Great Britain during his stay. After all, Harry returned the keys to his former English home, Frogmore Cottage, last June when he and Meghan had to vacate the property on his father's instructions. The prince has since requested permission from Buckingham Palace to stay at one of the royal properties.