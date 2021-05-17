entertainment

According to WHO findings, more than 745,000 people die from an overload in one year: NPR

May 18, 2021
Ulva Robson

A study by the World Health Organization (WHO) showed that the highest health burdens from work fatigue were found in men and workers of middle age or older.

Stuorty / Getty Images

The World Health Organization says long working hours pose a health risk in the workplace and kill hundreds of thousands each year.

People who work 55 or more hours per week are 35% more likely to have a stroke and 17% more likely to die from heart disease than people who work to the generally accepted standard of 35 to 40 hours per week according to the World Health Organization. . He says in a study published in the journal on Monday International environment.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. “No job deserves the risk of stroke or heart disease,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, calling on governments, companies and workers to find ways to protect workers’ health.

The global study, which the World Health Organization calls the first of its kind, found that 488 million people were exposed to long hours at work in 2016.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 745,000 people died this year due to overload, which led to stroke and heart disease.

“ Between 2000 and 2016, deaths from heart disease due to long working hours increased by 42% and from stroke increased by 19%. WHO said It also announced the study it was conducting with the International Labor Organization.

