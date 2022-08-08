Jules Hack rowed to double silver and just missed out on the title

The woman from Olfen celebrated another career highlight on Sunday, after Jules Haag had already paddled to bronze at the Canoe World Championships on Saturday. In the end, Hague was just centimeters away from a world championship title.

In the two-man kayak over 500m, Olfen native and teammate Paulina Bassek (Hanover) won silver at the World Championships. The young German team battled hard with Olympic silver medalists Karolina Naja and Anna Pulawska of Poland to claim the world championship title in 1:49:87 minutes (1:50:28 minutes) ahead of Germany. won.

Jules Hack also finished second in the long distance race

Hermine Peters and Lies Brokes of Belgium were third in 1:52:64. Less than two hours after winning the silver medal in the double kayak, Jules Hack was already back in the boat. At the end of the title fight, there was a 5,000 meter race. It was the KSC Lünen athlete’s first long-distance appearance in a DKV outfit.

From the start, Haag was part of the leading team in its long-distance premiere. In the final sprint, she was only beaten by 2021 world champion Emis Kohlmi of Hungary and celebrated her second silver medal of the day. Bronze went to Jennifer Egan Simmons of Ireland.

With two silver medals and a bronze medal in the single kayak over 500m, Haag celebrated a successful world championship premiere and proved once again that he is currently the best German racing canoeist.