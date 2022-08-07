t3n – Digital Pioneers | Journal for Digital Business

We use cookies or similar information (eg your IP address, web beacons) as well as third-party functions that set cookies. It functions on t3n.de (e.g. secure data transfer, provision of content, connecting devices, avoiding fraud), connection to social networks, product development (e.g. fixes, new functions), monetization in support of t3n, billing with authors, Content providers and partners, analytics and performance (e.g. load time, personalized content, content measurement) or marketing (e.g. ad serving and measurement, personalized ads, regression).

Details can be read under “Privacy Policy”. via link”Cookies & TrackingAt the bottom of the page you can learn more about the technologies and partners used and create the settings you want.

By clicking the “Accept” button, you consent to the processing of your personal data for the specified purposes. Your consent also includes your consent to data processing by named partners outside the EEA, for example the USA. There is no data security associated with it, so your data is at high risk.

You can withdraw your consent at any time for the future. It’s easy if you go”Cookies & Tracking‘ Adjusts your selections. Revoking consent does not affect previous processing.