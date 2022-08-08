Putin is making it harder for foreign companies to exit

In exceptional cases, Vladimir Putin can grant special permits. (Photo: IMAGO/SNA) Moscow

Riga Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin is making it harder for some foreign oil companies and banks to exit business with Russia. Until December 31 this year, investors from countries Russia classifies as “unfriendly” will be barred from trading shares in some strategically important Russian energy and financial companies.

The Russian president signed the decree last Friday. This group of states includes all European Union countries, the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Taiwan.

Transactions of securities constituting registered capital, as well as rights and obligations or shares and contracts, on the basis of which investment projects are implemented in Russia, are affected by the ban.

However, the decree gives the president a special role: in exceptional cases, as the document shows, Putin can issue special permits. Transactions that expire in violation of the ban will no longer be considered valid.

