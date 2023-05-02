UK: Bathing suits and slippers missing – bill for ex-PM Liz Truss

Happiness comes after work. That may have been the credibility of Truss, the former British foreign secretary, as he prepared for his term at Chiving House in Kent last summer. Exciting parties followed in the evening, to the extent that she now had to pay.

DFormer British Prime Minister Liz Truss is fighting a tough bill for missing items from a government country – including bathrobes and slippers and hospitality. Of course, Truss pays for items that disappear when he uses the scavenging house, the newspaper quoted him as saying. “Daily Mail” A spokesman for the conservative politician on Monday. About 12,000 pounds (13,670 euros) is related to official government business.

Truss, the former foreign secretary, prepared for his term in office in the summer of 2022 at Chevening House in the southeast English county of Kent, the department’s official country home.

According to the Mail, Truss’ evening meetings with his confidants and advisers often resulted in a party atmosphere. For example, employees reported to the Cabinet Office, a central government agency, that bathrobes and slippers were missing at the time. “They also objected to the idea of ​​taxpayers paying for a series of summer festivals.”

In the summer of 2022, Truss won the Conservative Party’s battle to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A few weeks later, he had to resign again because of his chaotic economic policy, and at 49 days, he remained the leader of a British government for the shortest time in history.

