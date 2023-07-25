Italy: Hail damages Boeing – emergency landing in Rome

Italy Hail pokes holes in the plane – the pilots have to make an emergency landing in Rome In fact, the Boeing 767 was supposed to fly from Milan to New York, but a severe hailstorm damaged the plane. Despite the impact punctures, the plane was able to make an emergency landing. published Jul 25, 2023 at 7:42 am

Heavy turbulence and a hailstorm with large grains destroyed the Boeing. Twitter / aviationbrk The plane was repeatedly hit by hailstones, which pierced the plane, including the cockpit. Twitter / aviationbrk The pilots decided to make an emergency landing in Rome, with all passengers unharmed. Flight Radar 24 The Boeing 767 sustained significant damage, including a large hole in the nose, engine damage, and wing damage. Twitter / aviationbrk The original destination of the trip was New York. Twitter / aviationbrk

A plane that was supposed to take off from Milan to New York got caught in a hailstorm.

A massive hailstorm damaged the aircraft’s nose, engine and wings.

The pilots decided to make an emergency landing in Rome, where the plane landed safely.

A Delta Airlines plane caught fire shortly after take-off from Milan, Italy, on Monday. Severe disturbances and hailstorm. Apparently the machine was hit several times by large hailstones, which caused this to happen Many bullet holes in the plane Drove. Even the cockpit window was shattered by the impact, Focus reports.

The pilots decided to make an emergency landing in Rome, where the plane landed safely. The crew and passengers were not injured. However, the Boeing 767 sustained significant damage, including a large hole in the nose and damage to the engine and wings.

“The plane landed safely and the passengers disembarked normally. The aircraft sustained some damages during bad weather, which our local maintenance team is currently reviewing.”

In Italy, too, there is a summer marked by severe weather. Severe storms battered northern and central Italy on Saturday, causing severe damage in some cases. The area around Bologna and the Adriatic coast were particularly affected, Merkur writes. The weather service of the Emilia-Romagna region, whose capital is Bologna, reported strong thunderstorms in the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Ferrara and Ravenna. Pictures showed broken electricity poles, collapsed homes, scattered roof tiles and wrecked cars. A new violent storm also hit Milan on Tuesday night. Strong winds blew in the city and rain flooded the streets, reports the Corriere della Sera. The storm also affected much of Brianza and the northern part of Lombardy and reached its peak intensity around 4 am. Dozens of trees fell on parked cars, on power lines and in streets.

The region of Lombardy, in which Milan is located, had previously experienced many severe storms and hailstorms, some with tennis ball-sized hailstones and strong winds. The plane’s original destination was New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

