Bremen: A woman (28) stole eight million from a money transfer company

1/5 Was she in touch with clan sizes? Jasmine hid c.

2/5 The 28-year-old German-Turkish woman is urgently suspected of stealing eight million euros (8.7 million francs) from her employer.



4/5 She is said to have hidden the banknotes in such a roll container.

5/5 To escape, I used this rental car with stolen license plates.

* Yasmine J. worked. * (28 years old) in a money transfer company in Bremen, Germany. Her job: She packed the cash and delivered it to the banks.

Apparently, the German-Turkish woman could not resist the temptation to run away with an amount of banknotes. According to the police, she was said to have stolen several security bags filled with cash in a rubbish-rolling container in Bremen Walley on May 21. Then I called sick.

Theft was noticed just a few days later

The loss of eight million euros (about 8.7 million Swiss francs) was not noticed until Tuesday of the following week. But then G. was already over the mountains.

Now the suspected millionaire thief is wanted internationally and with a general search by the police. To this end, investigators recently released a snapshot as well as a photo of the type of roll container used and the alleged escape vehicle.

Return a rental car

According to previous information, G. loaded the booty in a black Mercedes Vito. License plate: HB-DW 143. License plates had previously been stolen in Bremen. The car itself was rented on May 19 in Berlin Spandau. It was found again later in the car rental company’s yard.

The Bremen police have now managed to identify an assistant. She is in custody.

You face up to ten years in prison

A particularly serious case of theft is being investigated. According to the prosecutor’s office, this carries a prison sentence of up to ten years.

According to information from “Bild” He also worked in a hookah bar, which is intended for an extended criminal family. Was the 28-year-old in contact with the clan elders there? Was the million dollar coup planned out there together?

“We thought it wasn’t that bright.”

“We all thought she wasn’t smart, but she taught us better,” said an old school friend of Bild. Another friend explains that she “always wanted to party” and “she attached great importance to her appearance”.