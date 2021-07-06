Ukraine argues over organizing a march for soldiers in high heels

Soldiers had to walk in these 5.4 cm high heeled shoes.

A few days ago, the authorities of Andrei Taran published photos of female students at a military college in Kiev who were training in wide-heeled shoes on the occasion of Ukrainian Independence Day on August 24.

According to the Army’s Equal Opportunity Officer, the heel height was 5.4 cm. Accordingly, allegations were raised that the work humiliated the soldiers and was sexist.

“simply uncomfortable”

In a meeting with Defense Minister Taran, soldiers now said the marching shoes were “simply uncomfortable,” according to the ministry’s announcement over the weekend. Taran had ordered them to consider buying new shoes for the military parade.

At the same time, the ministry confirmed that the vast majority of women spoke in favor of wearing a special parade costume on the holiday.

Heated discussions erupted

Last week, the photos caused not only ridicule and outrage on the Internet, but also heated debates in the Verkhovna Rada. The deputy speaker of parliament, Olena Kondratjok, requested an apology for the action.