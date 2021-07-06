World

Ukraine argues over organizing a march for soldiers in high heels

July 6, 2021
Esmond Barker

Soldiers had to walk in these 5.4 cm high heeled shoes.

A few days ago, the authorities of Andrei Taran published photos of female students at a military college in Kiev who were training in wide-heeled shoes on the occasion of Ukrainian Independence Day on August 24.

According to the Army’s Equal Opportunity Officer, the heel height was 5.4 cm. Accordingly, allegations were raised that the work humiliated the soldiers and was sexist.

Publication date: 05/07/2021, 12:07 pm

Last update: 07/05/2021, at 12:17 pm

READ  Immigrants Flock to Texas - Biden's Border Problem

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *