Mayor of a French city salutes Hitler – an “unfortunate gesture”

The mayor of a French city gave the Hitler salute at a local council meeting, causing unrest and anger.
As the Val-de-Marne province announced on Sunday evening, the matter will include the judiciary. Such a gesture is completely unacceptable. Villeneuve-Saint-Georges Mayor Philippe Godin reportedly gave the Nazi salute twice during a heated city council meeting to pass the budget on Saturday. Previously, an opposition politician was said to have accused Gaudin of colluding with right-wing extremists in the past.
The mayor of the community of 30,000 south of Paris admitted on BFMTV that this was an “unfortunate gesture.” But for him it was just a whim and not a gesture of belonging.
Statement du mer de Villeneuve-Saint-Georges
Municipal Council Pavilion on April 20, 2024, Mayor Philippe Godin's experience: pic.twitter.com/r9oSFuJO0
– Philippe Godin (@PGAUDIN94190) April 22, 2024
“You have to call a spade a spade: this is an anti-Semitic act,” replied Deputy Mayor Emmanuele Gougnan-Zadego. Many community representatives called for the mayor's resignation. His action was a sign of the glorification of Nazism. He said in a Facebook post that he had tarnished the values of the Republic. The mayor's misconduct has been pointed out for years. Leftist politician Louis Boyard called for new elections. (DAP/EPA)
You may also be interested in:
Nearly three weeks after the violent earthquake that struck Taiwan, the island nation has once again been hit by a powerful tremor. According to the Meteorological Authority, the magnitude of the earthquake that occurred on Monday was 5.5. The epicenter of the earthquake was again in the Hualien area in eastern Taiwan. The tremor was also felt by residents of the capital, Taipei.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”
More Stories
With a simple trick: A father saves his family from a shark attack during the holidays
Luxury hotels abroad as an alternative to expensive apartments
This is what the logos of major companies looked like in the Middle Ages