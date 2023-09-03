Is the universe older than thought?

The universe is 13.8 billion years old. This has been the usual answer to the question about the age of our universe. This number is based on modern cosmological models that monitor the expansion rate of the universe. The so-called redshift of light from distant galaxies is observed, which indicates that the galaxies are moving away from us at a certain speed. Findings from the Hubble Space Telescope in the 1990s then used this redshift to determine the age of the universe at 13.8 billion years.

Science: The physicist relies on the hybrid model

However, there is now a problem here: with the use of the latest James Webb space telescope, new galaxies have been discovered that, according to the previous model, should not have existed in the first place. So Canadian physicist Rajendra P. Gupta studied the latest findings and New model Prove. This combines several theories, dramatically extending the galaxy formation time. The new hybrid model consists of the Standard Model of cosmology and the theory of tired light.

The latter describes a static universe, in which photons advance, so to speak, on their way to the observer. However, there is a problem here: the tired light theory does not adequately explain redshift in supernovae, for example. However, according to this hybrid model, the new age would be 26.7 billion years. Now it remains to be seen whether other models will see the light or not.

source: Oxford Academic