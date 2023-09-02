Many studies have already shown that caffeine has an antidepressant effect. However, in most cases, no distinction is made by type of preparation. One Chinese Research Group And now I have done it. It evaluated data on more than 145,000 adults from England, Scotland and Wales, who were surveyed between 2006 and 2010, and again in 2016 for the UK Biobank, a large medical database in the UK.

Nearly 20 percent said they did not drink coffee, about 70 percent said they drank one to three cups, and the remaining 10 percent said they drank more than three cups a day. Depression and anxiety were less common among those who drank two to three cups daily. This is especially true for ground black and unsweetened coffee, as well as coffee with milk, and less so for instant or decaf coffee or if sugar or artificial sweeteners are added.

The ideal amount of coffee can be higher than this. For example, this provides information from about 14,000 adults Close in Spain. At the start of the study, they were in their mid-30s on average, and did not suffer from depression. The risk of developing depression in the following 10 years was half lower for those who drank at least four cups of coffee a day. But in other studies, the effects were less clear. according to Dimensional analysis As of 2023, with data from several hundred thousand people, high coffee consumption reduced the risk of later depression by about ten percent.