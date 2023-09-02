Coffee against depression: with milk, without sugar

Posted on by Faye Stephens

Many studies have already shown that caffeine has an antidepressant effect. However, in most cases, no distinction is made by type of preparation. One Chinese Research Group And now I have done it. It evaluated data on more than 145,000 adults from England, Scotland and Wales, who were surveyed between 2006 and 2010, and again in 2016 for the UK Biobank, a large medical database in the UK.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *