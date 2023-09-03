Girls with ADHD – Science Spectrum

doctor. Christine Karl is a psychotherapist and supervisor of children, youth and adults. She is a behavioral therapist and trained in DBT (Dialectical Behavior Therapy).

doctor. Esmine Dietrich works as a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy at the Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at the University Hospital Freiburg. She leads private clinical consultations for autism spectrum disorders in adults, and is the editor and host of the psychological podcast “Jung und Freudelos”.

doctor. Christa Kointjes is a psychotherapist and DBT therapist who works as a psychiatrist in the Borderline Disorders Ward of the Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at the University Hospital Freiburg. In addition to her inpatient work, she has her own practice with a focus on AD(H)D and emotional instability.

doctor. Swantje Mathis is a senior physician at the Department of Borderline Disorders at the Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at the University Hospital Freiburg. She is the Head of Private Counseling for AD(H)S, a participant in the podcast project "Jung und Freudelos", a passionate Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (DBT) therapist and a lecturer at the De-Stigma Clinic.