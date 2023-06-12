Madeline McCann ‘Maddie’ Investigations May Continue Until 2026 – Why That’s a Problem According to the Braunschweig Prosecutor, the investigation can drag on for a long time – then the main suspect, Christian Bruckner, will be released again. published Jun 11, 2023 at 10:04 p.m

Attorney General Christian Reuters is leading the new investigation into Madi’s case. The photo shows him at a press conference from 2020. Reuters German and Portuguese detectives combed the area around the Arade reservoir with a police dog. Getty Images In the lake, many divers must search for evidence – or remains – of Madi. France Press agency Authorities tried to find evidence of Madi, who disappeared in 2007, with heavy equipment. Getty Images The area was thoroughly searched. France Press agency In some cases, the interrogators gave way using machines. France Press agency The evacuation of a certain place by the authorities caused a special stir. And the “Daily Mail” wrote that the investigators had received confidential information. Reuters In the course of the search, a “relevant evidence” was found. However, it remains unclear if this can prove the suspicion against Christian Bruckner. Getty Images German police suspect Christian Bruckner of kidnapping and killing young Maddie 16 years ago. They started searching. Getty Images The research is attracting significant media attention. On the other hand, the famous Portuguese newspaper “Publico” spoke of a “media circus”. Getty Images

The investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann (3) may continue for a long time.

This was announced by the Braunschweig Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating the case.

The main suspect, Christian Bruckner, who is currently serving a prison sentence, could then be released.

At the end of May there was the first after a long time Requests In the Madi case, German and Portuguese police investigators roamed the area around the Aradi reservoir in southern Portugal for several days. Soil samples were taken and potential evidence secured. Even if the attorney general’s office hasn’t announced any concrete findings yet, Attorney General Christian Wolters has spoken again.

According to the British newspaper “Mirror”, Walters assumes that the investigation may continue until 2026. Then the main suspect will be Christian Bruckner, who is currently serving a prison sentence but has been released. As the Braunschweig Prosecutor’s website says: “It is expected that the investigations conducted here in Braunschweig against the 46-year-old suspect will continue for a long time.”

The plaintiffs wanted it to be faster

The goal of the prosecutor’s office was in fact to arrest Bruckner, who had already been accused of multiple rapes, while he was in prison. Attorney General Walters has repeatedly maintained that he is sure Bruckner is the culprit. Bruckner was reportedly at the resort from which Madeleine McCann disappeared, according to phone records. Bruckner himself denies any involvement in the case and speaks of a witch hunt.

For “tactical reasons,” the police did not announce exactly what they were looking for in the Arad tank. In the lake, a hole was dug 60 cm deep, and soil samples were taken from it.