From 2026: Qantas and Jetstar mass launch at New Sydney Airport

Western Sydney Airport will open within three years to relieve the old airport in the Australian capital. Qantas and its sister airline, Jetstar, plan to base 15 aircraft there.

Badgerys Creek has been under construction for five years. At first, only the first excavations were carried out, since 2021 the infrastructure has been built at a high speed. In the village 41 kilometers west of Sydney, a new major airport is being built with a runway length of 3,700 metres. Western Sydney Airport aims to relieve the existing airport in the Australian capital, which has reached its capacity limit and is no longer able to grow.

The new airport has a major advantage over the old Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport. It is not subject to any night-fly ban. This has now convinced the Qantas group. Australia’s national carrier has decided to base up to 15 aircraft at the new Western Sydney Airport – IATA code WSI – which it announced on Thursday (8 June).

Jetstar and Qantas aircraft

Ten of the aircraft will be from Jetstar and five from Qantas. The group said it would organize domestic flights to destinations such as Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast. It expects four million guests and 25,000 flights a year at Western Sydney Airport. The airport is scheduled to open at the end of 2026. Fedex Express also plans to set up a hub at the airport.