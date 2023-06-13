The family found over a million coins while cleaning the house

Californian John Reyes has taken his family to Los Angeles to vacate his ex-stepfather’s house. There, however, they made a discovery very different from what was expected.

More than a million coins have been found. This was in a crawl space under the house. First they found a lot of loose coins, the family told KTLA 5 TV.

Then they discover bags and chests full of coins. They were made in the 1980’s before the United States switched from copper coins to zinc coins.

After a rough estimate, the family notes that there must be at least a million coins. Shortly thereafter, the question arose: What do we do with all these coins?

A coin-operated machine proved to be a suitable solution, however, none of the nearby banks accepted these coins. Therefore, the family decided to solve the problem differently. On the OfferUp page, the family is giving away coins for $25,000 USD (equivalent to roughly 23,000 francs).

The coins are valued at less than 10,000 US dollars (equivalent to 9,000 francs). But there can be unique coins hidden under it. It remains to be seen if the family will find a buyer soon…