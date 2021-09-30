Hurricane-like wind blowing – wind gusts drag people into the water in Kiel – News

In Kiel on Wednesday around 6pm, the windpipes of several people were submerged in water. Some rowing boats were also affected.

Seven people were injured, three of them seriously, Keller Nachrichten reports.

According to video recordings, Michael Bauditz of the German Weather Service (DWD) assumes it was a hurricane.

Several videos were posted on Twitter showing the hurricane, a small tornado, on the harbor promenade, the so-called keel line. Police said four people were injured here. The people who were torn apart in Kiel Fjord (North Sea) have now been rescued.

According to the fire department, several rowers were thrown into the water when they tried to bring two rowboats ashore. Rescue workers were on site with a large number of them.

Many roofs were covered in the southern suburbs of Kiel-Memmersdorf.

And a severe weather warning had previously been issued in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, in the far north of Germany. He was warned of strong winds.



