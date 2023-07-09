International Football News – Hernandez from Bayern Munich to Paris Saint-Germain – Sport

legend: Moved to Ligue 1

France: Paris Saint-Germain signs Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez leaves Bayern Munich for Paris Saint-Germain. The 27-year-old defender had asked Munich weeks ago to terminate his contract, which ran until 2024. The French player’s fee is said to be €45m – plus bonus payments. Hernandez signed with Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal.

Spain: Suarez dies at the age of 88

Spaniard Luis Suarez, winner of the Golden Ball award as the best player in Europe in 1960, has died at the age of 88. The former midfielder celebrated his greatest success at club level with Inter Milan, where the Lombards won the European Cup in 1964 and 1965. In 1964 he became European champion with Spain. From 1988 to 1991 he was the coach of the Spanish national team.

Gold Cup: Panama overtakes Qatar

The Qatari guest’s run in the North American Gold Cup came to a harsh end in the quarter-finals. The 2022 World Cup host country lost 4-0 to Panama. The winner of the match in Arlington (Texas) is Ismail Diaz with a hat-trick within 9 minutes. Mexico also qualified for the semi-finals after defeating Costa Rica 2-0.



