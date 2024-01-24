Insider Tip RoboCop: Rogue City – New update with New Game Plus and more

The developers of RoboCop: Rogue City have released a new update that includes, among other things, an additional new game. The New Game Plus game mode will allow players to replay RoboCop's shootout while retaining all of their hard-earned skills and Auto-9 upgrades from the first playthrough. The developers explain that this will provide “the full experience of an invincible robotic law enforcer.”

RoboCop: Rogue City – New Game Plus and other features

RoboCop: Rogue City's New Game Plus can be unlocked by installing the new update and then completing the gameplay process. All of this can also be done by trying out an old game playback and the corresponding save file – so you don't have to play everything over again. If the player completes a round, they will also receive a new golden Auto-9 skin.

If you're not interested in New Game Plus, the new update for RoboCop: Rogue City also introduces a new level of difficulty. This mode is called “There's Gonna Be Trouble” and provides a greater challenge from enemies than before. The developers stress that if you really need a challenge, you should try this level of difficulty. The new update also comes with additional Auto 9 chipsets and boards. Last but not least, the developers managed to fix some minor issues. In our tech test of first-person shooter RoboCop: Rogue City, you can find out which graphics cards and processors are best for smooth shooting.

source: steam