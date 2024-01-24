January 24, 2024

Insider Tip RoboCop: Rogue City – New update with New Game Plus and more

Gilbert Cox January 24, 2024 2 min read

The developers of RoboCop: Rogue City have released a new update that includes, among other things, an additional new game. The New Game Plus game mode will allow players to replay RoboCop's shootout while retaining all of their hard-earned skills and Auto-9 upgrades from the first playthrough. The developers explain that this will provide “the full experience of an invincible robotic law enforcer.”

RoboCop: Rogue City – New Game Plus and other features

RoboCop: Rogue City's New Game Plus can be unlocked by installing the new update and then completing the gameplay process. All of this can also be done by trying out an old game playback and the corresponding save file – so you don't have to play everything over again. If the player completes a round, they will also receive a new golden Auto-9 skin.

