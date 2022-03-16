The Quarry – A new horror experience announced by Supermassive Games

Beside dark pictures Supermassive Games is working on more projects. This includes quarrythat’s recently Through the introduction of trademark protection It was leaked. The project has now been officially announced.

quarry he is According to Supermassive Games A brand new horror experience made in partnership with 2K Games. In addition to the first teaser, it was revealed today that a release is planned for this summer. We’ve attached the joke here:

‘I pray’. 🩸 Watch the reveal #quarryThe all-new horror experience posted by you @ 2KComing this summer. Tomorrow @9am PT | 12 PM ET | 4 pm GMT

🏕️ https://t.co/5dwC0v2hNS pic.twitter.com/XEtwKbmy27 – Super Mega Games 🔜 #TheQuarry Reveal (@SuperMGames) March 16, 2022

Movie premiere quarry Due tomorrow Thursday at 5pm our time, then you should follow more comprehensive information about the address.

However, if you refer to job postings from Supermassive Games, you stand behind quarry It is a multiplayer game based on real-time combat, which is completely opposite to what dark pictures-Series Deals. This would also speak to the aforementioned new experience, since Supermassive Games so far have relied solely on single player experiences.

Supermassive Games has made a name for itself primarily in the horror genre in recent years until dawn With dark pictures They succeeded in creating another IP address, which successfully reached three branches. Fourth part of the anthology Satan is in – This fall will follow.

More details about quarry There will be tomorrow afternoon.