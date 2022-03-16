Windows 11: Microsoft wants to introduce new features for hybrid work in April

Windows 11 Mar 16, 2022 at 10:42 am Windows 11 will be expanded in April with new functionality for hybrid work. The manufacturer from Redmond wants to present these at their event.

Microsoft is scheduled to introduce new features for Windows 11 in April. (Source: Microsoft)

These should focus on hybrid work.

The manufacturer announced a separate event for this on the 5th of April.

The operating system windows 11 Offers many useful functions for mixed work. In April want Microsoft Introduce more innovations on this topic in an event.

Microsoft said the event is scheduled for April 5 event location announce. Windows Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, delivers the opening keynote.

There will then be three separate sessions related to Windows tools for productivity, collaboration, management, and security. It is still not clear what innovations lie ahead.

