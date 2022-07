Highlander from Nettatel won the World Championship title in Canada

Winning the tournament in Canada



Nettatel’s Highlanders won the World Cup



This is what the mighty Highlanders look like (from left): Manon Bergman, Thomas Thibaut and world champion Silvana Bomholt.

Photo: Nettadal Highlander Association.





nettle Pentathlon, which involves throwing blocks and heavy stones, requires strength and endurance. Three people from Netatel have demonstrated both in Canada. The city now has a new world champion.