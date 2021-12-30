Weak 2.4-6 km ESE earthquake from Elgin, South Carolina, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 2:11 p.m. local time

Contribute:
2199 Elgin SC 29045 Health Baraka Road (4.1 km west from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 seconds : At about 2:12 pm I felt an earthquake that should have been 3.3 or 5 It was very strong The strongest feeling was on Monday It was a loud explosion of a hard jolt that shook my whole house | 1 user found this interesting
Elgin sc (5.2 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 5-10 seconds : I felt this around 2:11 or 2:12 p.m., an explosion and a jolt in my house one of my neighbor friends failed it too
Elgin, South Carolina (50.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : Sounded exactly like the last time at 7:10 this morning but not as loud as the first 3.5 I think on Monday
Elgin, Kershaw, South Carolina (4.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short : I heard and felt complete inside my house. | 1 user found this interesting
Elgin sc 29045 (2.4 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short : possible earthquake. No body shaking, my husband and I heard it | 1 user found this interesting
Elgin, Kershaw, South Carolina (2.6 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : It was standing in the kitchen as the ground began to tremble and rumble | 1 user found this interesting
Carolina Lake / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : I heard what sounded like thunder and felt a very slight tremor. It only lasts a few seconds. | 1 user found this interesting
Ridgway, sk / no hair / very short : It looked like thunder | 1 user found this interesting
Colombia, sk / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds : Deep rumbling. You can hear the house/windows shaking a little | 1 user found this interesting
Lugov (8.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 2-5 seconds : Shakio
29078 (2.1 km or epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds
Elgin, Kershaw, South Carolina (8.4 km west-northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short : Possible one second in the last 30 minutes. I heard at 2:27. possible thunder?
Lake Carolina Columbia South Carolina (13.1 km epicenter northwest) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds
Elgin (8.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short
Elgin, Kershaw, South Carolina (6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short
Easley, SC / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds
Columbia SC 29229 / no hair : I heard that
Elgin / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds
Lugov. SC / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
105 Cascade Street Elgin sc / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short : Very weak
