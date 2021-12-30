Weak 2.4-6 km ESE earthquake from Elgin, South Carolina, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 2:11 p.m. local time

Contribute:

Leave a comment if you find a report interesting or want to add something.

Report as inappropriate.

Make it fun or useful.

Submit your own report!

2199 Elgin SC 29045 Health Baraka Road (4.1 km west from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 seconds : At about 2:12 pm I felt an earthquake that should have been 3.3 or 5 It was very strong The strongest feeling was on Monday It was a loud explosion of a hard jolt that shook my whole house | 1 user found this interesting

Elgin sc (5.2 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 5-10 seconds : I felt this around 2:11 or 2:12 p.m., an explosion and a jolt in my house one of my neighbor friends failed it too

Elgin, South Carolina (50.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : Sounded exactly like the last time at 7:10 this morning but not as loud as the first 3.5 I think on Monday

Elgin, Kershaw, South Carolina (4.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short : I heard and felt complete inside my house. | 1 user found this interesting

Elgin sc 29045 (2.4 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short : possible earthquake. No body shaking, my husband and I heard it | 1 user found this interesting

Lugoff, Kershaw, South Carolina (9.6 km NE from the epicenter) [ Map ] Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds I heard a faint rumble outside in the medical attic in the hills of sand. | 1 user found this interesting (Reported by (Reported by our app See also Britain is expanding vaccine formulation tests Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds

Elgin, Kershaw, South Carolina (2.6 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : It was standing in the kitchen as the ground began to tremble and rumble | 1 user found this interesting

Carolina Lake / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : I heard what sounded like thunder and felt a very slight tremor. It only lasts a few seconds. | 1 user found this interesting

Ridgway, sk / no hair / very short : It looked like thunder | 1 user found this interesting

Colombia, sk / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds : Deep rumbling. You can hear the house/windows shaking a little | 1 user found this interesting

Lugov (8.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 2-5 seconds : Shakio

29078 (2.1 km or epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Elgin, Kershaw, South Carolina (8.4 km west-northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short : Possible one second in the last 30 minutes. I heard at 2:27. possible thunder?

Lake Carolina Columbia South Carolina (13.1 km epicenter northwest) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Elgin (8.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short

Elgin, Kershaw, South Carolina (6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short

Ridgway, sk / no hair / very short : It looked like thunder

Easley, SC / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds

Columbia SC 29229 / no hair : I heard that

Elgin / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Lugov. SC / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

105 Cascade Street Elgin sc / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short : Very weak