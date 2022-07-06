Canada could make the EU independent of Russian gas

Canada could supply large quantities of liquefied natural gas to Europe in the future. (Photo: AP) Transportation of liquefied natural gas

Ottawa For Robert Habeck, one thing is clear: Germany must become independent of Russian gas. In the global search for new energy sources, a “friendly Canada” is now on the federal economy minister’s priority list, he said recently after a meeting with Canada’s Economy and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne. A focal point is the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany.

News received, the Canadian Natural Gas Association confirms. There is lively exchange with European embassies. This, they say, is to help Europe out of its energy dilemma. More specifically, Canadian energy company Pieridae Energy Limited. Headquartered in Calgary. The group is considering reviving plans to build an LNG terminal on the Atlantic coast for export to Germany.

