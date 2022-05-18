Here’s how Microsoft’s new One Outlook email app works

Microsoft announce New Outlook for Windows beta that makes the desktop email client look very similar to the web version. While screenshots and the entire structure of the application recently leakedMicrosoft’s announcement gives us a good look at what kind of features we can expect to see in our inboxes.

According to a Microsoft post on Tuesday, Outlook is set to get some new features and an updated design. For starters, it will be integrated with Loop, Microsoft’s system for Collaborate on things like polls, to-do lists, and more Everywhere in the office. There is also a new system for attaching files. If you have something saved in the cloud, you can type the “@” symbol and then the file name and you’ll see a list of matching files, ready to be added to an email.

Microsoft has also added some Calendar and Tasks features. Some are simple, like being able to pin emails to the top of your inbox so they stay in your face until you edit them. You can drag emails into the panel and mark them as to-do items or calendar events when you want to reserve time to respond — and after you’ve done that, take a look at the new calendar view, which shows to-do lists, notes, and lots of other customizable information alongside the actual calendar.

I don’t want it to look like Microsoft is reinventing email here. Sure, the app is still Outlook, even if it looks like it’s just a file Very cool web show. But a few of these features remind me of what made me so excited deceased now mailbox application, and Buy Dropbox way back today. I’m also excited about a major overhaul of the calendar interface; I’ve always hated it in the current desktop version of Outlook.

Microsoft’s post also mentions a variety of other features. For example, if you are responding to a calendar invitation, you can choose to attend in person or virtually; Inbox scanning feature will be included in the app. And Outlook will pin messages it deems important if you miss it. You can view the full list of features along with screenshots and descriptions. on the Microsoft . page.

As always with web technology-based applications, you don’t have to worry about this future update, especially its performance. I also expect that longtime Outlook users will have to put up with an adjustment period, especially if it’s the main application they spend their days on. But at the same time, I like the idea of ​​having the same functionality in Outlook on the web and the desktop app rather than having two completely different user interfaces. In addition, the features offered by Microsoft fit in well with how you view email. So color Lee cautiously optimistic.

If you feel the same way, you might be able to try it out for yourself — although you’ll need a Microsoft Business or Education account. If you check this box, you can Sign up to become an Office Insider and join the Beta Channel. Once you do that and update to the latest version of Outlook, there should be a toggle to switch to the new version. Of course, remember that it is a file beta; Make sure you are comfortable checking your email with a program that is still running.