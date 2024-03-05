Home Entertainment – ​​Thomson Electronic introduces the Google TV 4K UHD streaming device

Listen to the article:

Thomson Electronic has introduced the new 4K UHD Google TV Streaming Box, a sleek black box that turns any TV into a smart TV.

The box offers numerous connectivity options for sound bars, projectors, external hard drives and Bluetooth devices, thus acting as a versatile multimedia hub.

Users can access a wide range of apps, including popular services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and YouTube, and enjoy their favorite content in 4K quality.

Thanks to Google TV OS, users can bring the entire world of entertainment to their TVs with just one device.

Thomson Streaming Box 240G delivers sharp, vivid images at a resolution four times higher than Full HD.

Thanks to Google TV, users have access to more than 10,000 built-in apps on the home screen so they don't have to switch between different apps to find their favorite movies.

Home entertainment has become more personalized thanks to multiple user profiles so each family member can enjoy their own programming.

The Bluetooth remote lets you easily navigate the world of entertainment, whether using digital keys or voice commands via Google Assistant.

Additionally, built-in Dolby Atmos technology ensures the ultimate cinematic experience with room-filling and dynamic sound.

The box is also compatible with external devices such as gamepads, laptops and external hard drives and allows users to display content from their smartphones or tablets on the big screen via the built-in Chromecast.

The Thomson Streaming Box 240G is available now online and in leading TV and electronics stores from 5 March 2024.

Public Relations Agent / © Photos: THOMSON Electronic